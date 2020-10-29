Think you can identify Trump supporters from Biden voters based on what's in their fridge?

The New York Times tested it out and the results - along with what's in your friends' refrigerators - may surprise you.

As political headlines continue to bombard the lives of Americans with only five days left until the general election, the New York Times has presented an opportunity see if you can tell a supporter of President Donald Trump from a supporter of Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, based on what's in their fridge. Yep. You read that correctly.

In a joint effort with Lucid, an online survey platform, the Times gathered a sample of U.S. residents to submit photos of their fridges and asked whom they're planning to vote for.

Then, the survey organization asked others to try to guess whether Trump or Biden was getting that vote, based on what they could see on their refrigerator shelves.

Spot that party-size Kentucky Fried Chicken bucket or case of Mountain Dew on that shelf? Those items were tucked inside the top correctly guessed fridges, belonging to Trump supporters (87 percent and 86 percent , respectively).

If anything, this survey provides a good, if not ugly, look at what people really think about each presidential candidate's supporters. But maybe not so much about our psychic abilities.

I don’t want you to try to guess who I’m voting for, but I do want to see the inside of your fridges just for fun. Because what else is the Internet for? I’ll start... pic.twitter.com/xLXe23e83t — Stephanie Haney (@_StephanieHaney) October 29, 2020

According to the Times, readers guessed the matching refrigerator correctly 52 percent of the time, or in other words, not "much more reliably than if we just flipped a coin," the article states.

Without diving too deeply into the psyche of each supporter, readers guessed the most organized fridges belonged to Biden supporters. Three different clean and tidy fridges were guessed correctly as belonging to Democratic voters 89 percent, 85 percent, and 84 percent of the time.

To the surprise of many (88 percent guessed incorrectly on two occasions), fridges containing yogurt, specifically Chobani, occasionally belonged that of a Donald Trump supporter. Yes, Republican supporters eat yogurt, too!

A recent New York Times piece is letting readers guess who a person is supporting in the presidential election... by their fridge?! So, what do you think? #Trump #Biden #PresidentialElection2020 pic.twitter.com/guDVCTR85K — Hope Sloop (@Hopesloop) October 29, 2020

As for the fridge with shelves that look like they haven't been cleaned in years with an uncovered Tupperware container of leftovers? A whopping 88 percent of readers incorrectly guessed that belonged to a Trump supporter.

Turns out, you really do have almost as good a chance at guessing if you flipped a coin.