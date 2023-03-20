Tickets available for Trump's first 2024 campaign rally in Waco this weekend

WACO, Texas — Tickets are now available for Former President Donald Trump's rally in Waco this weekend.
The "Make America Great Again" rally will be held at the Waco Regional Airport, located at 7909 Karl May Dr., on Saturday, March 25. It starts at 5 p.m., but doors open at noon.
This stop marks the first for Trump's 2024 re-election campaign.
Registration for tickets popped up on the former president's website on Monday. Those who are able to registered are guaranteed entry, according to the event page.
Each registration allows up to two tickets per mobile number, according to the events page. Tickets being offered on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Trump's team hasn't confirmed why he is stopping in Waco, but during the 2020 election, he won the area by double digits, so he could be playing to his base, experts say.