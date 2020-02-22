TEXAS, USA —

Trent Sutton served over two decades as a United States Marine and completed several tours of duty in combat zones abroad. His Aggie son serves as an officer in the United States Navy.

Sutton has dedicated his life to fighting for the United States and wants to do the same for Texas’ 17th Congressional District.

For more information, go to Trent Sutton's website.

