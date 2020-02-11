Trump, Cornyn, FBI and local activists react to Trump Train-Biden Bus incident

Pharaoh Clark said its unfortunate so-called intimidation tactics allegedly used by the Trump Train led to the Biden-Harris campaign canceling events in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — People from both sides of the aisle are chiming in on the Trump Train incident that involved the Biden-Harris campaign bus Friday afternoon along Interstate 35.

Sen. John Cornyn, who is running against Democratic opponent MJ Hegar, stopped in San Antonio for a Back the Blue event.

Cornyn expressed his support for peaceful demonstrations of showing political support. However, Cornyn said he’s opposed to any actions that could lead to violence.

“Obviously, anything that would endanger lives is something that should be avoided and so I’m glad there’s an investigation to be able to sort this out during these fraught times where’s there’s so much emotion and people are frankly polarized,” Cornyn said.

Video posted on social media shows a caravan of vehicles with Trump flags surrounding a Biden-Harris campaign bus that was on its way to Austin.

Campaign staffers called 911 requesting to be escorted as a result of what some call intimidation tactics by the Trump Train.

The FBI is now investigating but could not provide concrete details as to what happened and if there was criminal wrongdoing.

President Trump took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to tweet his support for the Trump Train and criticize the FBI.

In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people! https://t.co/of6Lna3HMU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

Members of the Bexar County Democratic Party, Ridin’ with Biden, Souls to the Polls and Black Lives Matters, are spending their finals days before Election Day educating voters.

Pharaoh Clark said its unfortunate so-called intimidation tactics allegedly used by the Trump Train led to the Biden-Harris campaign canceling events in Texas.