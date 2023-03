Trump announced he would once again be running for President in November 2022.

WACO, Texas — Former President Donald Trump will hold the first rally of his 2024 campaign for the Presidency in Waco, TX.

The campaign announced the former president will hold the rally on March 25 at the Waco Regional Airport located at 7909 Karl May Dr.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

The rally was first reported by Politico and later confirmed by NBC News.