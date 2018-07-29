ATLANTA -- U.S. Rep. John Lewis remained hospitalized Sunday for undisclosed reasons.

According to a spokesperson from his office, the 78-year-old congressman and civil rights icon was in a hospital for routine observation. He’s resting comfortably and expects to be released Sunday, his office said.

Lewis, a Democrat, played a key role in the civil rights movement and marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1965 in Selma, Ala.

Lewis was expected at an Atlanta event Saturday evening but did not attend.

Contributing: The Associated Press

