AUSTIN — U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, might be hoping to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz during the Nov. 2018 mid-term election, and they may get heated with each other during debates, but that doesn't necessarily mean O'Rourke wants Cruz's beliefs to affect his personal life.

In a video posted Monday by the Twitter account "Smash Racism DC," Sen. Cruz and his wife, Heidi, were apparently confronted by a group of critics of Judge Brett Kavanaugh -- the man Republicans in Washington D.C.want confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States and who has been recently accused in a sexual assault incident from the 1980s.

As Cruz and his wife were sitting down at a restaurant, the protesters in the video shouted at him, "We believe survivors!" and showcased obscene hand gestures. One protester told Cruz, "I have a right to know what your position is on Kavanaugh."

Cruz and his wife left the restaurant as the group continued to yell at them, according to the clip.

Beto O'Rourke responded on his Twitter page about the video.

He wrote: "Not right that Senator Cruz and his wife Heidi were surrounded and forced to leave a restaurant last night because of protesters. The Cruz family should be treated with respect.

Kavanaugh has come under scrutiny in recent weeks after a California professor, Christine Blasey Ford, accused him of sexually assaulting her in high school. Another woman, Deborah Ramirez, a college classmate of Kavanaugh, accused the judge of exposing himself to her while the two were in school.

According to The Texas Tribune, Cruz's demeanor toward Kavanaugh has appeared more reserved after news of the sexual assault allegation broke, whereas before, Cruz was playful with the Supreme Court nominee during his hearings.

The Texas Tribune reached out to Cruz's team for a comment on the video of him being heckled by protesters and are awaiting a response.

