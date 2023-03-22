City of Waco estimates 15,000 attendees for Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign

The rally is set for March 25 at the Waco Regional Airport, despite Trump's possible legal trouble.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is releasing new details about Former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign on Saturday, March 25. The rally will be located at the Waco Regional Airport located at 7909 Karl May Dr.

The event is managed by the event company and is still set for Saturday, despite Trump's possible legal trouble.

Mark Hays, the McLennan County Democratic Party Chairman, says he's confident Trump will make it to the rally.

"He will be here on Saturday and do what he has planned to do," Hays said. "That probably won't prevent him from coming."

The event organizers expect approximately 15,000 attendees and are expecting a heavy impact on the China Springs area throughout the day. Secured law enforcement officers will control intersections and ensure traffic flows safely and efficiently.

Parking areas for the event will open at 8 a.m., entry gates will open at noon, and the event is expected to begin at 2 p.m.

The following routes and streets will be affected:



- The intersection of Flat Rock Rd. and Skeet Eason Rd. will be controlled by law enforcement and will be for event exit only or access to Airport Park.

- Yankie Road should be used for local traffic to access Flat Rock Road west of Skeet Eason.

- Steinbeck Bend and China Spring Highway/N.19th St. will be controlled by officers throughout the day, and the signal will be in flash as needed.

- Regular vehicular traffic can avoid this intersection by utilizing Washington Ln. and Rock Creek Rd.

- Note: due to construction, Airport Rd. is limited to northbound traffic only.

For airport passengers and visitors, there will be a dedicated route to access the terminal area. The City of Waco says airport visitors should travel on Steinbeck Bend and proceed on Karl May Dr. to the airport entry. Early arrival is recommended.

Some Central Texans still have concerns about the day.

"This is a major distraction from more substantive issues and events that are going on currently," Hays said. "Donald Trump will come. He will put on a show for his fans. This will have very little effect on on the lives of Central Texans."

On the flip side, others are filled with excitement. Trump supporter Kimberly Driggers drove from Florida with her husband to sell merchandise.

"We always look forward to the rallies, like a big homecoming," Driggers said. "My husband has been out here with Donald Trump on the road for the entire time. I've just been out here about the last three years, three and a half years."

Another question people are asking: Who is picking up the tab for the rally's expenses?

"It could easily be hundreds of thousands of dollars," Hays said. "We certainly don't want to be left holding the bag."

According to Business Insider, Trump has allegedly refused to pay significant costs for his Make America Great Again rallies.

At least 15 cities across the state have tried and failed to get the Trump campaign to pay police and public safety bills.

The City of Waco will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 to potentially discuss this issues, logistics and further preparation.