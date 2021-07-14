Who is paying for the Texas special session walkout?

The Texas House Democrat trip to Washington, D.C., is costing thousands -- and the tab is growing.

AUSTIN, Texas — For a second day more than 50 Texas House Democrats remain in Washington, D.C., even though they're supposed to be in Austin for the legislative special session.

As tax payers, we pay them to work for us, but where is our money going now that things are at a standstill?

According to Rep. Brad Buckley (R-Salado) Texas tax payers spend a price tag with several zeroes for the legislative special session.

"Should they choose not to return and this session ends, the tax payers of the state of Texas will have spent a million dollars and the body has been unable to conduct any business," said Buckley.

One million dollars is being spent whether there is a quorum or not.

"That's on salaries and budgets for their staff and what it takes the ongoing infrastructure to run a session," Buckley explained.

But, with the more than 50 House Democrats in Washington, D.C., no business is being conducted at the Texas Capitol on Texas tax payers dime.

"In my calculation of $43,330 each day that is being spent on members who are choosing not to show up for work," said Buckley.

With 23 days left of the session, that bill will go up quick.

Meanwhile, those at the nation's capitol are actively collecting donations to fund their walkout.

As Texas residents, as tax payers, we pay the salaries of our legislators. So, yes, you're paying for their salaries for them not to be in the Texas Capitol where they are called to be right now.

But the private planes, hotel rooms and all the activities at our nation's capitol -- not so much.

"This is entirely funded through donations," said state Rep. Chris Turner, the leader of the Texas Legislature’s House Democrats. "Our caucus, and all the caucuses, raise money except when we're in session, we're obviously not allowed to do so. We're able to raise money now."

If you visit the Texas House Democratic Caucus web page, the first thing you see is a donate pop up box. They're calling it the "Freedom to Vote Fund." It asks supporters to "help in their fight to protect all Texans' freedom to vote."

So, it's really the people who donate to the caucus who are funding this trip to Washington, D.C.

"We're actively raising money to support transportation, lodging, the necessities while we're away from Texas, but certainly, members are incurring cost out of pocket," said Turner.

In a press conference in Washington, D.C. Wednesday afternoon the group of Democrats were asked what they would do if the money were to run out at the end of the day -- their response: They're not worried about it.