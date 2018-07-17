BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — After initial reports about a "possible car bomb" in Blanco County Monday, the Blanco Police Department has revealed more information regarding the incident.

Officers were called to the Lake of the Hills subdivision in the area of US 281 and Contour Drive just north of Spring Branch regarding a convicted felon who was believed to be in possession of weapons, narcotics and potentially an explosive device. As officers waited for a deputy to arrive, they watched the suspect get in an SUV and start to follow a second vehicle to leave the area. Officers then stopped both vehicles.

The driver of the first vehicle was arrested on local warrants and drug possession.

The driver of the second vehicle, Jimmy Lower, allegedly had meth and weapons on him and was arrested. While police searched Lower's vehicle, they found military supplies. At this point, officers called for the Austin Police Department's bomb squad.

"(The Austin Police Department) determined the device was not a high powered weapon but a low power piece of military ordinance," Blanco police said. "Blanco County will pursue that investigation in concert with Federal authorities and have filed felony charges against Lower."

Police did not elaborate about what kind of supplies were found in his vehicle.

At Lower's residence, police said they found body armor, additional weapons and narcotics.

© 2018 KVUE-TV