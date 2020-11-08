'Sanford and Son' actor Raymond Allen dies at 91

He reportedly passed away of respiratory issues.

LOS ANGELES — Raymond Allen, known for his role as Uncle Woodrow "Woody" Anderson, on the popular 1970s sitcom "Sanford and Son" has died at 91, his daughter has announced.

"Just wanted to let The Allen Family and friends know that Dad received his wing two hours ago," Ta Ronce Allen wrote, according to Fox News. "His warmth, kind heart and [clever] sayings will be missed. His laughter will ring in heaven. Rest In Heavenly Peace Raymond Allen. The last of 12 siblings."

According to TMZ, Allen died of respiratory issues at a long-term care facility in California, where he'd been living since 2016. He did not have coronavirus.

"Sanford and Son " aired from 1974-1977.