Read Across America Week at Hay Branch Elementary

Killeen ISD is celebrating Read Across America week by having guest readers in the classrooms

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District  celebrating Read Across America Week.
It is a week aimed at getting children and teens to read. The goal is to help with not only language skills, but to help them excel in in other subjects in school.

On Tuesday, Six News anchor Jasmin Caldwell read to kindergarten, and first grade students at Hay Branch Elementary. Tuesday was also Decades Day at the school. 

City leaders such as Mayor Debbie Nash-King and school board president Brett Williams also served as guest readers at other elementary schools in the district.

