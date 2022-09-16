Florida pays $615K to aviation company as part of migrant relocation program

About 50 Venezuelan migrants that landed in Martha's Vineyard were told they were going to Boston and they would have a job and housing, the AP reported.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Records show the state of Florida recently paid $615,000 to an Oregon-based aviation company as part of what the DeSantis administration calls a state "relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations."

The payment to Vertol Systems Company Inc. was completed on Thursday, Sept. 8, according to the government site — just six days before two planes carrying migrants arrived at Martha's Vineyard at Gov. Ron DeSantis' direction.

DeSantis speaking during a news conference on Friday said 50 people were transported. The Associated Press reports that 48 Venezuelan migrants were told they were going to Boston and they would have a job and housing.

"I think what we’re continuing to do is use every tool at our disposal to insulate the state of Florida from the negative ramifications of [Biden's] reckless border policies. And, yes, that involves helping with transport," the governor said.

DeSantis answers question on why Florida taxpayers are footing the bill to transport migrants out of Texas—-he claims they intended to come to Florida at some point.



He also says they plan on using all $12 million allocated by the legislature to continue this: @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/ffLWoh9KWt — Aaron Parseghian WTSP (@AaronParseghian) September 16, 2022

Vertol Systems' website shows the company has a location in Destin, Florida.

Two flights landed Wednesday afternoon at Martha's Vineyard that both originated from San Antonio, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. Both made stops at Bob Sikes Airport in Crestview, located in the Florida Panhandle— waiting 43 minutes and 45 minutes, respectively — before making another stop in the Carolinas and reaching Massachusetts.

"Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske said in an earlier statement. "States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies."