Student killed in University of Virginia shooting was from Miami

D'Sean Perry was among three students — all members of the school's football team — shot and killed late Sunday night on campus.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — One student who was killed Sunday night during a shooting at the University of Virginia called Florida home. D'Sean Perry was a 4th-year student and member of the football team, the school's president said.

He was from Miami.

University President James Ryan said police responded to a call of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on campus. The shooting happened on a bus filled with students returning from a field trip, Ryan said.

Perry and two other students — junior Devin Chandler from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and junior Lavel Davis Jr. from Dorchester, South Carolina — who were also on the football team were killed. Two other students on the bus were injured and rushed to the hospital. One student is in critical condition, Ryan said.

A spokesman for Perry's family issued a statement to CBS Miami that read in part:

On behalf of D'Sean's parents, Happy and Sean Perry, and their entire family, we thank the South Florida and Charlottesville communities for the outpouring of support during this impossibly tragic time.



Right now, Happy and Sean will not speak publicly about the incident as their grief is only beginning, and out of respect for the University of Virginia community which has been terrorized by another mass shooting in the United States.

The suspected shooter, Christopher Jones, has been taken into custody after an hours-long manhunt. Earlier Monday, a shelter-in-place order for students and people nearby was put in place during the search for Jones, who authorities said was believed to be armed and dangerous.

After Jones was placed in custody, authorities lifted the shelter-in-place order.

Classes are canceled for students.

According to the UVA website, Perry attended high school at Gulliver Prep. In 2018, he was named the South Florida Conference's 2018 Defensive Player of the Year. He was currently a junior and his major at the University of Virginia was Studio Art, according to the website.