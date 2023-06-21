Just last year, nearly 3,000 snails were rounded up in Pasco County.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — They're back — invasive giant African land snails have been spotted in South Florida, prompting some areas to be put under quarantine in order to curb the infestation.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) established the quarantine and treatment area Tuesday in Broward County. You can find a map of the affected area here.

The snails were first detected on June 2, FDACS said.

Here's what the quarantine means for people in the area:

"It's unlawful to move the giant African land snail or a regulated article, including, but not limited to

Plants

Plant parts

Plants in soil

Soil

Yard waste

Debris

Compost

Or building materials within, through or from a quarantine area without a compliance agreement."

During the quarantine, FDACS says it will be using a pesticide called metaldehyde that is used specifically for snails and slugs and is "approved" for use in a "variety" of vegetable and ornamental crops. This treatment should disrupt the snails' mucus production ability, causing them to be extra sensitive to dehydration.

So far, none of the pesky gastropods have been found in the Tampa Bay area. Just last year, nearly 3,000 snails were rounded up in Pasco County. They resurfaced after being "eradicated" from Florida in 2021, FDACS said.

What's the big deal with these giant snails? Well, they eat a lot of things — more than 500 plant species and even the stucco off of homes and buildings. Not only that, they can carry a parasite called rat lungworm that can cause meningitis in humans.

This means if you come across one, do not touch it with your bare hands; if you must handle it, make sure you're wearing gloves.