TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida standout forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention.
Johnson was taken off the floor Saturday on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The Gators say he is in critical but stable condition at the hospital where he will stay overnight.
The team said coach Mike White will stay with him there overnight.
Johnson had just dunked in transition before he fell to the floor as the team broke its huddle.
Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as coach White gathered his team to say a prayer.
- In an effort to end the pandemic, U.S. greenlights first COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
- Gov. DeSantis announces distribution plan for COVID-19 vaccine
- COVID-19 vaccine questions answered
- Supreme Court rejects lawsuit backed by President Trump to overturn Biden's election victory
- Florida man pays off utility bills for 114 families facing disconnection
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter