x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

Regional

Manatee found with 'Trump' etched onto back, federal authorities investigating

The manatee was discovered over the weekend in the Blue Hole on Homosassa River, the Citrus County Chronicle reported.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (Note: The video above is from Nov. 20, 2020.)

Federal officials are looking into an incident involving a manatee with the word "Trump" scraped onto its back, according to a report.

The manatee was discovered over the weekend in the Blue Hole on Homosassa River, the Citrus County Chronicle reported.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service told the Chronicle that this incident is classified as "harassment of a manatee," which is protected by the Endangered Species Act. It is a federal crime punishable by a $50,000 fine and/or up-to one year in federal prison.

The Fish and Wildlife Service is asking for anyone with information to call 888-404-3922.

Credit: U.S. Florida Fish and Wildlife Service
It was reported to federal authorities over the weekend that a manatee was discovered with the words "Trump" scrapped in its back. The animal was reported swimming in the Blue Hole, headwaters of the Homosassa River. The USFWS is looking for any information regarding the harassment of this animal. Call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation hotline at 888-404-3922 to report information.

Related Articles