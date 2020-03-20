SAN SABA, Texas — A San Saba grocery store, Lowe's Market, caught fire early Friday morning.

San Saba Fire-Rescue responded to the fire at the local store and posted photos on their Facebook page of the fire.

"Everyone say a prayer for our community and all of our first responders in the county," the Fire-Rescue team said via Facebook. "These agencies will be here the rest of the night up into the early daylight hours!! Please.. avoid the area!!!"

There is currently no more information on what caused the fire.