Men banned from Yellowstone for cooking chickens in hot spring

Park rangers say two of the men involved in the Aug. 7 incident were from Idaho Falls.
Yellowstone hot springs

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Cooking chickens in a Yellowstone hot spring has landed three people in hot water. 

Yellowstone National Park officials say a park ranger found two whole chickens in a burlap sack in a hot spring. 

Court documents show that Eric Roberts, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Dallas Roberts, of West Valley City, Utah, were ordered to serve two days in jail and pay $540 in fines and fees for the Aug. 7, incident. 

Eric Romriell, of Idaho Falls, paid $1,250 in fines and fees. 

They're banned from Yellowstone for two years. 

Reached Thursday, Eric Roberts offered an explanation: “Make dinner,” he said.

