Trump ex-campaign boss hospitalized amid threat to harm self, stepping away from Trump campaign

Police say they responded to Brad Parscale's Fort Lauderdale home after a call from his wife.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida police and campaign officials say President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale has been hospitalized after he threatened to harm himself.

Police officers say they talked Parscale out of his Fort Lauderdale home Sunday after his wife called police to say that he had multiple firearms and was threatening to hurt himself. He was hospitalized under the state’s Baker Act, which allows anyone deemed to be a threat to themselves or others to be detained for 72 hours for psychiatric evaluation.

According to the Miami Herald, which cited police reports, officers confiscated 10 guns from Parscale's home after "his wife told [police] he was suicidal, hits her, and racked a handgun during an argument." The newspaper reported Parscale's wife told investigators he had not hit her Sunday but did smack a phone out of her hand.

Parscale's wife has since denied the statements cited in police reports, telling Politico her husband did not physically abuse her.

"The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior," she said to Politico.

The outlet also reports Parcale is stepping away from reelection efforts and seeking help for the "overwhelming stress" on both him and his family.

Pascale was not immediately charged with any crime.

In a statement released to CBS Miami, Trump campaign Communications Director, Tim Murtaugh said:

"Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”

Parscale was demoted from the campaign manager’s post in July but remained part of the campaign, helping run its digital operation.

What other people are reading right now:

