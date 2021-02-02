Registration opening for Copperas Cove vaccination clinic

Residents can only register online after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday until all slots are full.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Residents in Copperas Cove can register online for a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The city is working with with the county to host the clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Copperas Cove High School. It will be located in the rear parking lot on 851 W. Avenue D.

You must be eligible under the state's 1A and 1B criteria to make an appointment.

The county is only accepting appointments made online until all slots are full. To register, visit coryellhealth.org/vaccine.