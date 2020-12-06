ORLANDO, Fla. — It was four years ago that a lone gunman walked into the Pulse nightclub in Orlando and opened fire, unleashing a wave of terror that ended with 49 people dead and 53 hurt.

Here are the names of those who were shot and killed that night.

1) Edward "Eddie" Sotomayor Jr., 34 years old

2) Stanley Almodovar III, 23 years old

3) Juan Ramon Guerrero, 22 years old

4) Luis Omar Ocasio-Capo, 20 years old

5) Eric Ivan Ortiz-Rivera, 36 years old

6) Peter O. Gonzalez-Cruz, 22 years old

7) Luis Vielma, 22 years old

8) Kimberly Morris, 37 years old

9) Eddie Jamoldroy Justice, 30 years old

10) Darryl Romon Burt II, 29 years old

11) Deonka Deidra Drayton, 32 years old

12) Alejandro Barrios Martinez, 21 years old

13) Anthony Luis Lauranodisla, 25 years old

14) Jean Carlos Mendez Perez, 35 years old

15) Franky Jimmy Dejesus Velazquez, 50 years old

16) Amanda Alvear, 25 years old

17) Martin Benitez Torres, 33 years old

18) Luis Daniel Wilson-Leon 37 years old

19) Mercedez Marisol Flores, 26 years old

20) Xavier Emmanuel Serrano Rosado, 35 years old

21) Gilberto Ramon Silva Menendez, 25 years old

22) Simon Adrian Carrillo Fernandez, 31 years old

23) Oscar A. Aracena-Montero, 26 years old

24) Enrique L. Rios, 25 years old.

25) Miguel Angel Honorato, 30 years old

26) Javier Jorge-Reyes, 40 years old

27) Joel Rayon Paniagua, 32 years old

28) Jason Benjamin Josaphat, 19 years old

29) Cory James Connell, 21 years old

30) Juan P. Rivera Velazquez, 37 years old

31) Luis Daniel Conde, 39 years old

32) Shane Evan Tomlinson, 33 years old

33) Juan Chevez-Martinez, 25 years old

34) Jerald Arthur Wright, 31 years old

35) Leroy Valentin Fernandez, 25 years old

36) Tevin Eugene Crosby, 25 years old

37) Jonathan Antonio Camuy Veta, 34 years old

38) Jean C. Nives Rodriguez, 27 years old

39) Rodolfo Ayala-Ayala, 33 years old

40) Brenda Lee Marquez McCool was 49 years old.

41) Yilmary Rodriguez Sulivan, 24 years old

42) Christopher Andrew Leinonen, 32 years old.

43) Angel L. Candelario-Padro, 28 years old.

44) Frank Hernandez, 27 years old.

45) Paul Terrell Henry, 41 years old

46) Antonio Davon Brown, 29 years old

47) Christopher Joseph Sanfeliz, 24 years old

48) Akyra Money Murray, 18 years old

49) Geraldo A. Ortiz-Jimenez, 25 years old

