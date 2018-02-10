Baylor has received a formal notice of allegations from the NCAA related to the sexual assault scandal involving members of the football team, according to multiple media reports.

The school has been cited with "lack of institutional control," according to the reports, and former football coach Art Briles is also cited in the allegations. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram first reported the news Monday night.

The notice signifies that the NCAA had completed its investigation into the school's handling of the sexual assault claims, which resulted in the 2016 departures of Briles, athletic director Ian McCaw and president Ken Starr, among others.

Baylor has 90 days to respond to the notice, which it received last month, according to the newspaper. The NCAA then has 60 days to reply thereafter.

The sexual assault scandal continues to loom over Baylor more than two years after an independent investigation found that at least 17 women had reported being assaulted by 19 football players between 2011 and 2015. The investigation found that the school did not appropriately handle claims of sexual assault and Briles acted as if he were "above the rules," working to hinder investigations against his players.

