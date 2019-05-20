BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — What was meant to be a fun event for the jeep community turned chaotic over the weekend.

Emergency personnel along the Bolivar Peninsula were busy this weekend responding to more than 400 calls according to officials.

For some, this was their first time attending the event and they say couldn't believe what took place.

"I was out here and I was just like dang, I mean I saw fights and stuff like that," said Diego Cordova. "I was just like 'oh my god,' I don't understand why people have to be like that."

Go Topless suddenly turned reckless as more than half a dozen agencies had to be called in to assist.

Some are wanting to pump the breaks on the "Go Topless Jeep Weekend."

A petition has been created to stop the "Go Topless" weekend and has more than 6,000 signatures and continues to climb.

Here are the numbers 12News has gathered from officials so far...

One person has died

Six people were taken by medical helicopter to the hospital.

Two people were ran over (one on highway and one on beach)

More than 400 service calls were made

Roughly 80 arrests

18 wrecks

There were rumors of an active shooter as well, but the Galveston County Sheriff's Office tells us they didn't receive any reports of that.

"Residents are having to contend with alcohol and ignorance," said Robert Hymes, who has been attending the event for the last five years. "It's upsetting and not only that, but there are families coming out here to enjoy the weekend."

Hymes adds that this chaotic weekend won't prevent him from coming again to Crystal Beach, but tells 12News that his family will no longer go.

The increased number of incidents this year influenced some businesses along the Bolivar Peninsula to send a message by closing their doors.

Steve's Landing was one restaurant that decieded to close early.

"This morning, we were able to find out exactly what happened," said Rahib Rahman, managing partner for Steve's Landing. "It's so tragic... we don't condone those type of actions here on the Peninsula."

The restaurant will re-open Monday night at 5 p.m. and will serve complimentary dinners to all first responders who helped this past weekend as well as 50 percent off to their family and friends.

More than half a dozen agencies from multiple counties were called upon to assist Galveston County.

David Gebhartb, who works at the Galveston County ESD #2, said "An Emergency Mass Casualty Incident Command had to be set up."

He also told 12News that they had planned for this type of crowd, but events seen in the past 48 hours have never been seen before.

"This was an eye opener, we've never had to experience this type of volume," said Gebhartb, an EMS shift supervisor for Galveston County Emergency Services District #2, "We just want everybody to be safe, we want everybody to think about what they are doing and think about the people on the beach and all of the first responders that are trying to make it safe for everybody."