THE DALLES, Ore. — A deadly wildfire burning southeast of The Dalles is the top fire priority in the nation.

The designation means more resources from outside Oregon are available to fight the Substation Fire, which has burned more than 70,000 acres and forced several communities to evacuate.

Evacuation levels west of Highway 97 were reduced from Level 3 to Level 2 Friday night, meaning residents can return to their homes but must still be prepared to evacuate again if necessary. The reduction also means no communities are under Level 3 evacuation notices.

The fire has seen the most growth on the south end, near the Deschutes River canyon. High temperatures and gusts up to 40 mph have swept through the area since the fire was ignited, making it difficult for firefighters to control it.

Fire officials announced Friday morning that the fire was 15 percent contained.

A total of 300 firefighters from more than 70 fire agencies. Crews on the ground are focused on protecting structures and removing grass and shrubs ahead of the fire, while bulldozers are being used to cut fire lines. A wide variety of aircraft are assisting crews on the ground by identifying hotspots, and dumping retardant and water.

The fire started at around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 197, just south of the Celilo Converter Station, hence the "Substation Fire" designation. Winds immediately blew the fire east, where it moved 18 miles in eight hours Tuesday night along the Deschutes River and through Deschutes Canyon.

Fire leads to fatality

One person, 64-year-old John Ruby, has died as a result of the fire.

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office said Ruby's body was found Wednesday afternoon near a burned tractor. It appears he was trying to create a fire line and died from exposure to the fire, deputies said.

Loss of property

The fire has burned mostly agricultural land, including grass and heavy, high-desert shrubs, according to Portland Fire & Rescue Lt. Damon Simmons.

"They burn like they're made of oil," he said. "Hot, fast fire."

The fire has been especially detrimental for wheat farmers, whose crop looked particularly bountiful this year. The wheat would normally be harvested within the next 10 days.

"I've heard that some people have lost literally everything. ... You've got two years' worth of effort that's coming down to a two-week harvest, and all your time and care and effort for the land is wasted," said Logan Padgett, a fifth-generation wheat farmer.

The fire has also burned some structures, including a historic abandoned home in Dufur. Officials are still in the process of assessing how many structures have been burned by the fire.

Traffic closures

Highway 97 has been intermittently closed from the Biggs Junction to the interchange with Highway 197. Travelers are advised to check TripCheck to see the latest traffic closures.

Video shared Wednesday night from Highway 206 shows how close the fire is to some of the roads.

Cause of the fire

During a press conference Thursday morning, when asked about the cause of the Substation Fire, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown told a reporter, "clearly, you're hearing there is a likelihood of arson, and our agencies are going to help in that investigation."

KGW reporter Tim Gordon spoke to Oregon Assistant State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple and Doug Grafe, the Fire Protection Division Chief with the Oregon Department of Forestry, and both confirmed that local law enforcement agencies are investigating the fire as suspected arson.

On Thursday afternoon, Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill referred to the investigation as a "criminal investigation." He said Oregon State Police has set up a tip line at 1-800-452-7888.

Evacuations

The information line for the Substation Fire is 503-597-8076. Wasco County's information line about the fire is 541-506-2792. Sherman County's information line is 541-506-2792.

The Salvation in The Dalles in supporting logistics for the fire. 623 E 3rd St., The Dalles, (541) 296-3341.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter at The Dalles Middle School, located at 1100 East 12th Street. Call 888-680-1455 for more information. Home at Last Animal Rescue, located at 200 River Road in The Dalles, will house dogs free of charge if needed. The Dalles Riders Club can assist with other animals.

Parkhurst Place Assisted Living in Hood River Oregon is working in conjunction with the Salvation Army of The Dalles and the #SubstationFire2018 Command Center in Moro Oregon as a collection site to drop off much needed care supplies for the Fire Fighters on the fire lines of the Substation Fire. They're at 2450 May Street, Hood River. Collection Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7 days per week.

Wasco County Emergency Services and Hage Electric will be acting as the clearing house for all animal resources and requests for assistance for the Substation Fire. Call 541-296-1962.

