OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — The reward for a 17-year-old Oconee County teen missing since Feb. 20, has now been increased to $20,000.

Julia Mann first went missing on the night of Feb.20 in the area of Rocky Branch Road in the Rowan Oak Subdivision, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said that all indications are that she left home alone and of her own accord. They said there has been no trace of her, digitally, physically or otherwise, since that point.

RELATED: Teen last seen in Oconee County neighborhood still missing

Officials said they do not have any idea as to why she has not returned.

Since her disappearance, investigators with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office along with other agencies have performed searches on the ground and in the air as well as sending K-9 units to canvass the area without success.

RELATED: Julia Mann still missing | $10,000 reward offered for info that helps bring her home

Friday evening, Sheriff Scott Berry announced an increase in the reward for Julia's safe return from $10,000 to $20,000.

Julia is described as being about 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. The Sheriff's Office did not release a description of what clothing she was wearing at the last time she was seen.

Julia Mann

Oconee County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about Julia's whereabouts is asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 706-769-3945 or email Investigator G. Sanders at gsanders@oconeesheriff.org.

MORE HEADLINES |

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother

















