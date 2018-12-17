AUSTIN — Richard Overton, 112, has been released from the hospital, according to his family.

Mr. Overton's family said Monday that he has been moved to a rehab facility to recover after his most recent battle with pneumonia.

The family said there is hope that he will regain his strength and "be able to do the things he would like to do."

The family also said the following in a statement: "You all need to know just how thankful Richard and his family is for your love, prayers and for the wonderful blessings you are to him during this time of difficulty. Each one of your prayers, comments, gifts and thoughts have been a part of the difference for him and we are so thankful. Blessings and Love to all!"

Mr. Overton, who lives in Austin, is the nation's oldest living World War II veteran. He has battled pneumonia twice in recent years.

BREAKING: 112 year old Richard Overton is back in the hospital again, struggling to fight another bout of pneumonia.

His family is asking people to pray for the oldest living WWII veteran, saying he can use all the prayers he can get at this time. #RichardOverton pic.twitter.com/LM1Mr4yjtA — Quita Culpepper (@QuitaC_KVUE) December 17, 2018

