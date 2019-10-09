ROBINSON, Texas — A truck driver died, and another person was in critical condition after an accident on Highway 77 south of Robinson. State Troopers say a Freightliner truck was headed southbound just after 6:30 a.m. when a tire blew causing the truck to swerve into oncoming traffic and hit a Ford SUV. Troopers say the truck eventually went off the highway, overturned and caught fire.

The driver of the Freightliner was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Traffic delays because of the accident were expected to last into the afternoon. The identity of the truck driver was not immediately released.