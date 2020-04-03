ROUND ROCK, Texas — A 17-year-old has been arrested for murder after another 17-year-old was shot and killed in Round Rock on Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Round Rock police said Gabriel Hernandez, 17, was charged with murder after 17-year-old Brian Navarro died following Tuesday’s shooting.

The incident happened at the 1500 block of Ashwood Court around 1 p.m. Navarro was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Police said the two teens knew each other and that the investigation is ongoing and there is no specific threat to the public.

According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a resident who lived at one of the homes on Ashwood Court said there had been an argument between her family and the residents of another home.

The affidavit said the argument started specifically because Navarro was upset over loud music coming from the driveway of a nearby home.

After Hernandez was detained, he told police that he was aware of conflicts between the two families earlier in the day and said those conflicts have gone on for several months, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said that Hernandez told police he drove to the residence to check on his family and to pick up a vacuum cleaner and said that while loading the vacuum into his car, he saw Navarro approach him across the front yard of the nearby home.

Hernandez said Navarro was holding his waistband as though he had a firearm but also said Navarro never stated he had a firearm nor did Hernandez see one, according to the affidavit.

The court document goes on to say that Hernandez said he fired at Navarro several times before another unknown man ran out of the nearby home, firing back at Hernandez and hitting Hernandez's car was hit at least four times.

Lightning strike sparks fire in Cedar Park, sheriff's office says