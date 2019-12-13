WASHINGTON — On Sunday, Oscar-winning actress Sally Field won an award at the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in downtown D.C. On Friday, she was cuffed and whisked away by U.S. Capitol Police after joining Jane Fonda and other activists in another climate change protest.

Fonda and other activists began holding the weekly demonstrations -- dubbed Fire Drill Fridays -- in October, as part of an effort to awareness of climate change and environmental concerns.

The Norma Rae star discussed the importance of activism and community outreach, raising her plastic zip-tied cuffed hands to the cheers of dozens gathered outside the Capitol steps.

"We cannot sit back in our comfort zones and on our couches and wonder, ‘What can we do?’", she said to fellow protestors before getting arrested. "We can get out. We can do something, in the rain, whatever it takes."

Fields isn't the only celebrity friend of Fonda's to join in on Fire Drill Fridays. Other stars include Piper Perabo, Diane Lane, Rosanna Arquette, Sam Waterston and Ted Danson.

While Fonda herself wasn't arrested on Friday, she has been no stranger to Capitol Police. A longtime political activist, the nearly 82-year-old actress has been arrested for her other climate change efforts since October, even spending one night in jail.

"We have to be sure that the crisis that is climate change remains front and center like a ticking time bomb," Fonda told WUSA9 in October. "We don’t have very much time, and it's really urgent."

Demonstration activity is only allowed in designated areas on U.S. Capitol Grounds, according to the U.S. Capitol Police's website. Protestors like Fields will most likely be charged with D.C. Code 22-1307 crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

