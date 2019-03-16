SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Animal Care Services has launched an all-new program aimed at give dogs a much-needed break from the shelter.

It's called "Shelter Paws", where people can "check out" a dog for the day, a minimum of two hours.

The goal is to give the dog a day out of the shelter and not have to deal with all the commotion of daily shelter life.

You have to be 18 years old to participate in the program and you must have a valid driver's license.

You can learn more by email ACSShelterPaws@SanAntonio.gov