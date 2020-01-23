SAN ANTONIO — An Instagram-worthy tulip field in La Vernia opened Thursday with a variety of colors already in bloom.

According to the organization's Facebook page, the tulip fields will stay open through early March, but the season can be dependent on the weather and Mother Nature.

The farm will be seven days a week during the season, and the opening hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Entry to the farm is $5 and babies under one year old are free.

Guests can also have the chance to pick bouquets of tulips for an additional fee. Entry and bouquet discount are available for veterans, seniors and homeschool groups during the week on business days.

The same organization that is opening the tulip field in the San Antonio also has a similar field in Dallas. That field is expected to be open in mid to late February.

