San Antonio College is removing its Ranger mascot

"We’ve taken a great leap forward and now we can begin the process of fashioning a new mascot identity that reflects the very best qualities of our SAC community.”

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio College has officially removed its mascot, the Ranger.

The announcement came Tuesday after a discussion began last year regarding the removal. The decision was made during a special session of the College Council, a group consisting of college administrators, department directors, faculty chairs, and program coordinators. The decision was unanimous.

“This is a historic day! The debate is over and San Antonio College has gone on record as being inclusive, diverse, empowered, decisive, true to its values – and committed to doing the right thing," said Dr. Vela after the decision.