SAN ANTONIO — LIVE: Protests in downtown San Antonio

6:20 p.m.

A crowd of several thousand protesters have gathered outside of the San Antonio Public Safety Headquarters.

5:30 p.m.

A large crowd of peaceful protesters is marching from Travis Park toward the San Antonio Public Safety Headquarters. Police are diverting traffic.

5:00 p.m.

A large crowd of protesters have gathered in downtown San Antonio at Travis Parkto protest against police brutality. They are chanting "Black Lives Matter," "No justice, no peace," and the names of George Floyd Charles Roundtree, and others.

4:30 p.m.

Texas Freedom Forces organize armed detail of Alamo Cenotaph after vandalism. SAPD Chief William McManus says a large police presence will be in the area to maintain the peace.

4:00 p.m.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said there will be a large police presence downtown as protesters march against police brutality while armed citizens organize at the Alamo cenotaph.

"We have got a massive force that will be out there in the downtown area," said Chief McManus. "We hope that that show of force deters anybody from doing anything that will be destructive and counter-intuitive to what this protest is all about."

Protests and unrest have spread across the country after video showed a Minneapolis police officer kneel on George Floyd's neck. The officer has been charged with third degree murder, but the other three have not yet been charged. McManus used to be the chief of that department.

"We don't teach that kind of tactic," McManus said. "It's an absolute step back for all of law enforcement when this happens. We work so hard to shore up our relationship with the community, but when this happens, it's ten steps backwards, and we've got to start all over again."

McManus said he is meeting with the organizers of the protest, and he has requested 75 troopers from the Department of Public Safety. He said that his officers will largely stay out of the way unless they are needed.

"My standing policy is we are out of sight of the protesters unless we get a call that something is going wrong," he said. "We don't want to hover, we don't want to give the impression that we're just waiting for them to do something wrong, they have every right to be there. The only time that we'll show our presence is if there's a breach of the peace, or if there's a need to separate counter protesters, or to provide traffic safety."

According to McManus, public safety is the main concern.

"We want them to exercise their first amendment rights, and in some cases out there their second amendment rights," he said. "We have staffed up based on what we've seen happen around the country. We hope we don't have those issues here, but if we do we'll be ready for it."

Original Story:

As protests and riots continue throughout the country in response to the death of George Floyd, one San Antonio group was planning a protest of its own for later Saturday afternoon.

This past week, a video went viral that showed Floyd in police custody, gasping for air as former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. Floyd died while Chauvin was still on top of him.

According to a Facebook Event posting, a "Justice for George Floyd" event will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at Travis Park in downtown San Antonio.

The description for the event reads: "Emergency call to action in solidarity with George Floyd’s family and the freedom fighters in Minnesota. If anyone was able to make it out or invite others! Please, please, please, wear a mask and adhere to social distancing."

The event, which is open to the public, is being hosted by the Autonomous Brown Berets De San Anto.

Travis Park was home to a Confederate statue until 2017, when the San Antonio City Council voted to remove it from public display there.

On Friday, San Antonians awoke to images of vandalism of the Alamo Cenotaph. The historical marker was tagged with "white supremacy," "profit over people" and "The Alamo." Each line had a downward-facing arrow next to it.

Noah Escamilla, 25, has been arrested in connection to the vandalism.

Armed members of This Is Texas Freedom Force said they would be guarding the Cenotaph from further defacing.

More protests are expected to be held in other major Texas cities throughout the weekend.

