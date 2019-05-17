Saturday marks one year since the shooting in Santa Fe. The community is asking for your help as families continue to heal.

One act of service will help Santa Fe become more resilient.

"Resiliency is just finding that internal strength to be able to build your life back after a tragedy," said Wendy Norris who is the spokeswoman for the city of Santa Fe Resiliency Center.

The center opened in the days after the May 18, 2018 school shooting. People impacted by the massacre can go to the center for resources or counseling. A year later, therapy sessions are still happening around the clock.

KHOU

"We’re a strong community and kindness and service in honor of those teachers and children who either died or were greatly impacted is important to us," said Norris.

So Friday, do something kind on behalf of Santa Fe.

"If that means buying somebody a cup of coffee in line, please do it. If that means going to the library and donating books to the library, please do it," said Norris.

Students will do something nice too. A day of service if planned for Santa Fe High School students who find it too tough to be at school on Friday.

KHOU

"Whatever that may look like, we’re wanting to combat that heavy loss with something good."

The Santa Fe Resiliency Center is asking you to talk about your act of service and share it on social media Friday.

"Submit it on social media and do the hashtag #WeAreSantaFe," said Norris. "And that makes you a part of our community on that day. Showing that we can come back from this and be stronger than we were before."

HERE'S A LIST OF EVENTS HAPPENING IN SANTA FE ON MAY 18, 2019

All of the events are happening at the Galveston County Fair Grounds

2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Ed Pickett Hall

Display entries for the National Crime Victim Rights Week art contest.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church comfort dogs

Craft Activity: butterfly mosaic designed by Doug Hiser, and led by Gulf Coast Center Counselors

Craft Therapy: creating “worry dolls” and playdough stress balls

Living Tree of Hope – leave (leaf) notes of hope for the impacted

Memory Lantern – Hearts United for Kindness-write memories or messages of love & hope to the families

Crafting Gifts – creating gifts to be given to SFHS staff & First Responders; painting Santa Fe rocks, making Bird Seed Cards and Forget Me Not Flower Seed Packets to be given to guests at Candlelight Vigil

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Fair Grounds

Food (United Way Mainland) Marathon Cookers, Red Cross Canteen

Candlelight Vigil

7 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Pavilion

Proclamation Resiliency Day – Remembering Angels- Jason Tabor, Mayor, City of Santa Fe

Candlelight Vigil – Tommy Maher and the Santa Fe Ministerial Alliance

Lighting participant’s candles

Benediction – Santa Fe Ministerial Alliance

Counselors will be on sight throughout the day to provide support

In lieu of mementos (cards, flowers, etc.) or other such expressions of condolences, please bring a canned food item to support H.I.S. Ministry, our local food bank.

RELATED COVERAGE:

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.