KILLEEN, Texas — Project Spread a 'Lil Love has been around since 2012, and held their annual Santa for Seniors Saturday Evening in Killeen.

This event has been going on for seven years and began when founder Clarissa Trevino visited her grandma in a nursing home, and saw many residents did not have family visiting them.

"Its wonderful to see people care, my children are out grown and they don't live in the area," Linda Ellis said,

This is just one of the three homes they will be attending throughout the holiday season, surprising the residents with gift.