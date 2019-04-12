SAN ANTONIO — An apparent robbery attempt at a northwest-side gas station ended with a masked man dead, San Antonio police said.

At around 6:30 Tuesday night, police were called to a gas station on Culebra Road near Loop 1604. According to police, a man showed a gun and appeared to threaten the clerk.

There were two customers in the store at the time and one of them saw the threat and shot the man, who died at the scene, police said. According to police, the would-be robber did not fire his weapon.

“They [the customers] took matters into their own hands, and were willing to make decisions and live with whatever consequences that came with that,” the officer at the scene said. “At the time if they felt that that was a threat that needed to be addressed... then those are decisions that could be seen as commendable, but a robbery did not happen as a result."

At this time, it’s not clear if the customer who fired the deadly shot will face charges, police said.

“We absolutely wouldn't [recommend this.] However, you take matters in your own hands," police said. "In the state of Texas you can carry a weapon and you have the right to protect yourself and your property. While these were customers and not owners, they felt like this threat was active and they addressed it as such."

