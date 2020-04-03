HOUSTON — ScreamWorld is putting the scream into Spring one last time before closing its doors – for good.

The haunted scream park is opening for one more night of fright on Friday, March 13.

ScreamWorld owner Jim Fetterly said the land ScreamWorld sits on is for sale and he is hanging up his haunt hat to retire.

“It seems only fitting that after 31 years of terrorizing well over 1 million patrons, we’ll open our doors one last time on Friday the 13,” said Fetterly.

ScreamWorld will open from 8 to 11 p.m. on March 13. Its address is 2225 N. Sam Houston parkway West (Beltway 8)

Tickets are $20 online or at the door.

For more information, click here.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM