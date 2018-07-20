HOUSTON – Houston police confirm a Methodist Hospital doctor died after he was shot while riding a bike in the Texas Medical Center on Friday morning.

The shooting was reported before 9 a.m. in the 6600 block of Main Street near Texas Children’s Hospital.

Witnesses tell KHOU 11 News a man wearing scrubs was riding his bike when he was shot by another cyclist. The victim, later confirmed by police to be a doctor, flagged down a passing ambulance for help as the shooter fled the scene.

The doctor was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he later died.

Our homicide detectives are on scene of a fatal shooting at 6600 Main St. Prelim info is an adult male was shot by a male (suspect) who left the area on a bicycle about 8:50 am. Victim was pronounced deceased at Ben Taub General Hospital. No other info. PIO is en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 20, 2018

A security alert sent to Medical Center employees indicated the suspect was a white or Hispanic man wearing a dark jacket with a black ball cap and riding a blue mountain bike. UT Officers and HPD are checking the area for the suspect.

As of 11 a.m. the roadway remained partially blocked with heavy police presence and an active investigation. Police were looking over the victim's yellow bicycle on the sidewalk.

Police briefly flocked to nearby Hermann Park in their search for the suspect, but the shooter was not located.

