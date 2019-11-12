SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Monday at Clark High School.

Desiree Nicole Flores was last seen wearing a maroon zip-up hoodie, black pants, and brown sandals.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5' 5" in height.

Family members say she was last seen around 2:00 p.m. Monday leaving school.

A missing persons report says she was last seen in the 5100 block of De Zavala Road, which is the area of Clark High School.

If you have any information, please call the Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.