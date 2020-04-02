HOUSTON — The concert lineup for the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo just keeps getting better and better.

It was announced Tuesday afternoon that Grammy Award winner Chance the Rapper will take the RodeoHouston stage this year.

Houston rap legend Bun B and rodeo officials made the announcement in front of several students at Yates High School.

Chance the Rapper has had several songs make it to the Billboard charts including, "No Problem," "Hot Shower" and "I Might Need Security."

He's also been featured on songs with Ed Sheeran, DJ Khalid, Cardi B and Justin Bieber.

Chance released his debut studio album, "The Big Day," in 2019 after three studio mixtapes.

In addition to being a rising artist, Chance is also a huge philanthropist.

Chance the Rapper has donated $1 million to help improve mental health services in Chicago. He has also donated to Chicago's public school system.

Just recently it was announced that MTV's Punk'd is being revived with Chance the Rapper doing the punk'ing. No date was announced but the show will be available only on Quibi’s mobile video platform. Quibi is an upcoming short-video streaming service that's backed by Hollywood studios.

Chance will take the RodeoHouston concert stage on March 6.

Several hours before the Chance the Rapper news was revealed, RodeoHouston officials along with Bun B announced that Grammy Award winner Lizzo will be the performer for Black Heritage Day, which is March 13, and DJ/producer Marshmello will take the stage on March 20.

Tickets for these three performers will go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. at rodeohouston.com. The waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m.

To see the entire RodeoHouston concert lineup, click here.

