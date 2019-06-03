Prosecutors on Wednesday asked for a separate state evaluation to be conducted on the Montgomery County mother indicted for the murdering her two toddler children, a spokesman confirmed.

Troy Turner, the children's father, said he had hopes Catherine Hoggle's medications would change the results this time around, but on Wednesday she was once again found not competent to stand trial.

Montgomery County State's Attorney Office Spokesperson Ramon Korionoff confirms county prosecutors are now asking for a separate state evaluation to be conducted on Catherine Hoggle.

Sarah and Jacob Hoggle were just three and two years old at the time, when police said they disappeared at the hands of their mother in September 2014. Massive police and community searches in the months and years that followed were all unsuccessful in locating the kids.

For more than four years now, Hoggle has been undergoing psychiatric treatment at a Maryland government hospital. Her mother and family members told WUSA 9 Hoggle has a significant history battling schizophrenia.

Throughout this time, prosecutors have not been able to question Hoggle. She was indicted for Sarah and Jacob's murder in 2017.

