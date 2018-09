TOMBALL, Texas - Several students were taken to the hospital Friday after they broke out in rashes following a trip through a corn maze.

Officials with the Rosehill Fire Department say students from Salem Lutheran School were in a corn maze and came in contact with an unknown substance that caused them to break out into rashes and hives.

One person was transported to the hospital. Officials said a bus with the remaining 20 or so students was en route to the hospital Friday afternoon.

© 2018 KHOU