AUSTIN, Texas — Severe weather is something we have to deal with occasionally here in Central Texas, but not everyone thinks of it as something that could occur around the holidays.

Just a few years ago, on Dec. 26, 2015, a tornado hit Sunnyvale, Garland and Rowlett near Dallas, killing 13 people.

While this event happened further north, events like this can still take place in the Austin area around the holidays.

On December 1991, the historic December Christmas Floods occurred in the Texas Hill Country. This flood event sent water rushing down the Colorado River and into Lake Travis, allowing the lake to rise to a record height, which is still the highest the lake has ever been to this day.

With the threat of severe weather Wednesday evening, it is important to take it seriously, as severe weather can happen at any time as long as conditions are favorable.

RELATED: Tornado watch issued due to severe storm threat in the Austin area Wednesday night

Remember, you can get severe weather updates with the KVUE Weather App, on KVUE.com and by following KVUE on Facebook and Twitter.

© 2018 KVUE-TV