NEW ORLEANS — The husband of Nancy Parker, the WVUE news anchor who died in a plane crash Friday, publicly commented on the tragedy for the first time in a Facebook post Saturday morning, praising his wife as "a true professional," and "a master of her craft."

Glynn Boyd, the public relations officer for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, married Parker in 1993.

"She had so much to give," he wrote. "So smart, so talented, she was my everything."

The couple had three children, whom Boyd said Parker adored.

Parker’s uplifting, positive stories and energetic spirit enlivened many of her stories and on-air reports, although her job also put her on the anchor desk and on the scene of tragedies and breaking news.

She joined the staff of Fox 8 in 1996 as weekend anchor. She then anchored evening newscasts alongside John Snell for more than a decade before the two moved to anchoring morning newscasts in 2016.

Parker came to New Orleans from Baton Rouge, where she anchored at WAFB-TV for more than six years.

Funeral services have not been finalized Saturday, but Boyd said that a time would be set soon for the community to come together to celebrate her life.

Here is Glynn Boyd's full statement on the passing of his wife:

"My heart is shattered.

The dearest and most wonderful person in my life is gone.

Our Nancy was an amazing human being.

I was so proud of her; first as an awesome mother of our three children, just incredible. She loved them so much. This is why this is so difficult to comprehend. And she was a true professional, a master of her craft.

She had so much to give. So smart, so talented, she was my everything.. I just don’t know. I really don’t. No man, but God could’ve taken Nancy from my arms. I loved her and she loved me. We were best friends.

I would trade places with her right now. I should’ve been on that plane.

She was our road map, our compass, our guiding light. I’m lost without my wife. My faith tells me joy will come in the morning. My joy will come when I see Jesus and my Nancy Face to Face.

The outpouring of support has been incredible, social media, phone calls, texts and local media.

Please, please keep us in prayer.

And lift up my in-laws in prayer as well. Nancy was the apple of their eyes. Fox 8 we love you. This battle is not mine. I’m turning it over to the lord.

Lastly, as the kids and I mourn our loss, we ask for privacy. We appreciate what so many of you have done already. We will all get together soon and celebrate the life of Nancy Parker Boyd