BAYTOWN, Texas — *A press conference about this plant fire is scheduled for 2 p.m.*

Emergency crews are responding to a fire at the ExxonMobil Baytown Complex on Decker Drive in east Harris County.

Out of an abundance of caution, the facility has issued a shelter in place west of the plant and south of Spur 330.

Shelter-in-place issued for west of the Exxon plant and south of Spur 330.

Shelter-in-place means to stay indoors, keep doors and windows closed and turn off the air conditioning, according to Harris County OHSEM.

Sheldon ISD has asked all students and/or student athletes who are on school property to come inside for any practices, rehearsals or other school-related activities as a precaution.

According to the Exxon plant, the fire is in the unit that contains polypropylene material.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said they are headed to the plant fire and will provide more information as it becomes available. Several emergency response teams said they are monitoring air quality around the complex and in the community.

The City of Baytown confirmed with KHOU 11 that three people drove themselves to local clinics for burn injuries. Officials were unsure if these people were workers or civilians and did not know if their injuries were serious.

Joshua Howell, who lives near the plant, said he heard and felt the explosion from his home.

“Sirens going off like crazy, news helicopters overhead. Low constant hum audible from my home. Not sure what exploded but it shook the neighborhood,” Howell tweeted. He said he can see the smoke from his front yard.

Serena Dodds is a manager at Extra Space Storage, which is right across the street from the Exxon plant. She said the fire shook her entire office and lit up the interior of her office walls.

“It made the sound of a jet flying too low to the ground,” said Dodds. “[It] just grew and grew and then boomed and the light from it lit up my whole office.

The plant released the following statement on Twitter:

"A fire has occurred at our Baytown Olefins Plant and our fire team is working to extinguish the fire. We are conducting personnel accounting. Our first priority remains the safety of people, including our employees, contractors and the community. As a precaution, our industrial hygiene staff is conducting air quality monitoring at the sire and at the fenceline, and we are cooperating with regulatory agencies. We regret any disruption or inconvenience this incident may have caused the community."

Several KHOU 11 viewers have sent in photos and videos of the plant fire.

