COMMERCE, Texas — Updated at 3:20 p.m. with additionaldetails about the incident.

Two adult woman were killed and a 2-year-old has been taken to the hospital following a shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday, according to the university.

All three people were gunshot victims, officials said. The toddler is in stable condition.

The shooting took place at Pride Rock Residence Hall around 10 a.m., authorities said during a news conference later Monday.

A shelter-in-place was lifted after being in place for about two hours, but the dorm and surrounding areas remain blocked off, officials said.

All classes have been canceled for the rest of Monday at the Commerce campus.

Officers are stationed throughout the campus and those displaced by the investigation can go to Rayburn Student Center in the meantime, officials said.

Counselors will also be available at the student center for anyone who would like assistance.

Pride Rock Residence Hall is a three-story residence hall open to first-year students.

Authorities have not said whether a suspect is in custody yet.

Commerce ISD also said all of its facilities were placed on a "lock-out," meaning no one will be allowed to enter or leave its facilities. That was lifted by 2 p.m.

Campbell ISD issued a shelter-in-place but lifted it after the university ended its own. No visitors were allowed on campus and students will not be allowed to leave during the incident, the school's Facebook account said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

