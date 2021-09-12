Shinning a spotlight on powerhouse singers in Killeen

Back in 2019 Killeen's Rose Short shot to stardom after making it to the finale of the reality singing show.



Toni Ringgold is another powerhouse singer, recording artist and vocal coach in Killeen.



"I've been singing since I was knee-high. It started in church. I asked my mom to write down the words to the precious lord when I was 7 years old, my mom didn’t even know I could sing,” said Ringgold.



Short, Maple and Ringgold are all good friends who have been a part of many plays, and musicals in Killeen. Ringgold is proud of how far both Short and Maple have gone.



"Every once in a while, you hear a voice and you sit back in your seat and say that person is going somewhere,” said Ringgold. “I felt that way for both Rose and Jershika."



On Tuesday Maple sang her way to the finals on NBC's The Voice. In 2019, Rose Short was also a finalist on the show.



"It feels so amazing,” said Maple. “I am so incredibly grateful, that America just keeps fighting for me. I’m thankful that people love my personality and most important they love my voice. They wanted me to make it all the way to the finale."



Ringgold is happy that Central Texas singers now have a platform to show off their skills



"I’ve thrown plenty of events myself,” said Ringgold. "Then getting involved with different community things and theater and productions you see that there is a lot of talent here and it’s great to see that talent finally displayed on such a grand stage.”