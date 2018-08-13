UPDATE: 9:00 AM: The College Station Police Department have identified the gunman that held police to a 16-hour-standoff as Michael Jones, 38.

At 3:07 a.m., Jones surrendered to police.

With the assistance of an FBI BearCat, College Station Police were able to bring the gunman outside of the building. The BearCat made contact with the building, causing the fire sprinklers to come on, causing Jones to exit the building. There he was immediately put in handcuffs and was taken into custody.

Jones was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief. Additional charges may follow. The case is still under investigation.

Police are still trying to confirm any relationship the suspect may have had with the business. No motive has been released.

Texas Avenue is re-open to the public.

The College Station Police Department shut down Texas Avenue at Southwest Parkway due to an ongoing standoff at Rockies Grill and Saloon.

College Station Police said someone entered Rockies and fired a gun on Monday morning. Police shut down Park Place Plaza, the shopping center where Rockies is located.

The shooter refused to talk with law enforcement and fired warning shots. College Station Police said no one was injured and negotiation attempts will continue.

Officials are working to evacuate the shopping center and police said anyone who can see Rockies isn't safe. They asked that the public avoids the area.

College Station police said they were uncertain how many rounds were fired Monday morning.

College Station police along with a SWAT team and a Hostage Negotiations Team (HNT) are on the scene. There are no known hostages.

In a tweet posted just after 11 a.m., College Station police said no one was injured.

KAGS is on the scene and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

A subject entered Rockies and fired a gun. We do not know how many rounds have been fired. No one is injured at this time. SWAT and our Hostage Negotiations Team (HNT) are on scene working towards a peaceful resolution. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 13, 2018

We can confirm the actor at Rockies has fired additional shots inside the building. No one is injured and negotiation attempts continue. Texas Ave. and Rockies' shopping center remain closed. Surrounding businesses/residents are safe, but please avoid line-of-sight with Rockies. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 13, 2018

UPDATE: I just spoke with police and they say the gunman has been resisting their efforts to make contact.



They also confirm shots have been fired INSIDE of the building. They say the shots were not fired at anyone in particular - just random “warning” shots. #KAGS — Kacey Bowen (@kacey_bowen) August 13, 2018

© 2018 KAGS