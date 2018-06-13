UPDATE: Austin police tweeted Thursday that Mr. Findell had been found safe.



Mr. Findell has been located safely. Thank you to everyone for your assistance. https://t.co/LVMn9l5yEo — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) June 14, 2018



ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert was issued for 92-year-old Virgil Findell, who was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 11100 block of Tom Adams Dr.

Findell is described as a 6-foot, 180-pound white male with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a khaki golf hat, a tan long sleeved button down shirt, blue jeans, and brown lace-up shoes.

Police said Findell has medical conditions that create a concern for his welfare. He is hard of hearing, walks with a cane, and normally walks east on Wandering Way to Dessau Rd., north to Braker Lane, and west back to Tom Adams Dr, police said.

If you have seen him, call 9-1-1 immediately or the missing persons line at 512-974-5250.

